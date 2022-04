FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a new home in the Fort Wayne area- or maybe some inspiration for renovations- Sunday is your lucky day.

Visit 33 homes and 9 villas during a spring tour put on by the Home Builders Association and Town and Country. The event also features select in-home vendors.

You can check it out from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and it is free to attend. Check the website for a map and the list of homes you can tour in the area.