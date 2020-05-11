Tour historic Fort Wayne home built in 1935 with one-of-a-kind features

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ever dream about living in a historic old home but don’t want to sacrifice modern technology and convince? This 1935 home in Fort Wayne brings both worlds together.

“It’s probably one of the most unique properties I’ve ever sold,” Steffen Group Realtor Josh Lewis said. “There are so many unique characteristics about it, we just don’t see this much character in the homes that we sell. That’s probably what I like most about it the combination of all these features, the curved walls, the brick accents, the hardwood floors, just all those things combined.”

The home located on Terrace Road, just west of Clinton Street, has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a fully finished basement, and more than 2,700 square feet. For the past few years, the home has received both internal and external transformation with the help of Smart Build and Bruce Ewing Landscaping.

Built during The Great Depression, this transformed and updated home has everything a 21st-century homeowner may need, including a new over-sized 2-car garage, a semi-open concept living area, hardwood floors, and more. The master bedroom unique, as the room is curved with a vaulted ceiling in the turret, which makes it feel like you’re in a castle.

Kitchen and dinning room.

Living room with fireplace

Master bedroom in the turret.

View of the ceiling in the master bedroom

Master bathroom.

Outdoor deck space.

“It’s not cookie-cutter,” Lewis said. “Properties like this are selling so quickly this one sold in one day on the market. You can see from the character how unique the home is that’s why it sold so quickly and really that’s just the pulse of the market right now in Fort Wayne.”

Take a tour of the home courtesy of Steffen Group.

The home was listed Friday for $249,900. By the time this article was published Monday, the home was sold and is off the market.

Is there an interesting property in northeast Indiana or northwest Ohio that makes you say, ‘What’s up with that place?’ Let us know about it! Send us an email at WANEDigitalContent@nexstar.tv.