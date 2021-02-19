Tour: $1.2M modern farmhouse part of new home tour

LEO, Ind. (WANE) — Ever toured a million dollar home? You can this weekend.

Granite Ridge Builders will host its The Grand Tour of New Homes on Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The free event opens the doors to custom-built single-family and villa homes in Leo, Grabill and northeast Fort Wayne.

Among the design styles on the tour: luxury modern, modern farmhouse, and rustic farmhouse. Homes range from mid-$400,000 to a $1.2 million rustic modern 6,000 square-foot farmhouse (SEE: video above).

Homes are located in Tullymore Run, Leo Estates, and Lakes of Leo Creek subdivisions in Leo, Saddle Creek Estates subdivision in Grabill, and The Villas of Forest at Foxwood subdivision in northeast Fort Wayne.

For more information on The Grand Tour of New Homes, click here.