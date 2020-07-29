Touma’s Bridal Boutique closing after thirty years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Touma’s Bridal Boutique has been forced to close its doors after rising financial challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Owners say that the number of weddings have been down this year, resulting in slow business for the store.

“It’s been, it’s been tough. You think, could I have done more, could I have been more prepared, could I have saved more? There’s been a lot of circumstances around this,” said Chris Touma, co-owner of Touma’s Bridal Boutique.

After moving to the United States from the Middle East, Tony and Samira Touma worked and saved up money until they could open their owner bridal store. The store’s location has moved a few times, but has been located just north of the intersection of Coldwater Rd. and Coliseum Blvd. for the past fifteen years.

“Almost against all of the odds they were able to build quite a business here in Fort Wayne and serve thousands of brides and grooms over the last thirty years,” said Chris Touma.

Touma’s Bridal Boutique was forced to close for over two months earlier this year, both during and after the stay at home order. Financial challenges have been increasing ever since.

The boutique will close for good this upcoming Monday. However, the boutique is hosting a large clear-out sale through this upcoming weekend. There are still plenty of dresses available, and the owners of Touma’s said they’d rather sell the dresses at a discount, than not sell them at all.

Chris Touma said that while it has been tough for the family to face of reality of closing its business, the journey over the past three decades has been extremely rewarding.

“A wedding is a very stressful thing, it’s a very costly thing. So to see people in those situations and help them through it. To see joy on their faces, like when the mother decides shes going to purchase the dress for the daughter and the daughter didn’t know it, and you see that interaction. I mean, all we have to say is thank you, because we’ve definitely grown from it as individuals,” said Touma.

The owners of Touma’s say that they have many bridesmaid type dresses that they are hoping to donate to a venue that could use them. Contact information can be found here.