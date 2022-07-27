FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kids and truck-lovers of all ages got the chance to learn through hands-on experience about different types of equipment vehicles at the Touch-A-Truck event at the Allen County Fair on Wednesday.

Dump trucks, bulldozers, and tractors were some of the trucks that were featured. Kids had a lot of fun finding the horns on each of the vehicles, making this one noisy event.

WANE-15’s news van at Touch-A-Truck

Truck on display at Touch-A-Truck

Sign for Touch-A-Truck

This is the first time that Touch-A-Truck, which is sponsored by AAA American Automobile Association, has been at the Allen County Fairgrounds.

WANE-15 was a part of the event too, one of our news vans was set up for people to learn about.

The Fair wraps up Sunday July 31. Admission is free every weekday before 2 p.m., $5 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday, and $10 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Parking is free.

Find more event information and a schedule for each day here.