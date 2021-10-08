Toss the tox during Fort Wayne’s Tox-Away Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City’s Solid Waste Department, along with the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM), will offer another Tox-Away Day on Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The event will take place at the Allen County household hazardous waste facility, located at 2260 Carroll Rd. Residents should enter off of Lima Road onto Ft. Recovery Road.

The Solid Waste Department said it will cover most of the cost of proper disposal with a small fee charged to those bringing in the products for disposal. Residents are asked to bring cash or personal check to cover the disposal costs. Credit cards will not be accepted.

For the protection of residents and workers, this will be a drive-thru event only. As residents pull up, staff members will accept the disposables and fees without anyone getting out of their vehicle to ensure social distancing.

Typical items for disposal include:

Automotive products

Batteries

Fertilizers

Fire extinguishers

Fluorescent light bulbs

Herbicides

Household cleaners

Mercury

Paint

Pesticides

Pool chemicals

Propane tanks

Fees by item:

Household Hazardous Waste: 0-25 pounds = $5 26-50 pounds = $10 51+ pounds = $10 + $1 per pound over 50

Auto, ATV, Mower Battery: $2 a piece

Fire Extinguisher: $2 per item

Latex Paint: $1 per quart, $2 per gallon

Propane Tank: $1 per pound

Fluorescent 4 and 8 foot bulbs: 1-10 = $1 11-20 = $2



For more information, visit acwastewatcher.org/.