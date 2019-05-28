Tornado devastates Celina, leaving 1 dead, dozens of homes ruined

The community of Celina, Ohio is in a state of shock after a powerful tornado ripped through the town Monday night, killing at least one and injuring at least seven.

Celina Mayor Jeff Hazel said all Mercer County emergency responders were addressing the damage, which he said looked like a “war zone” after what the National Weather Service verified was “at least” an EF3 tornado spun through the city around 10 p.m. Monday.

At least 40 homes were left severely damaged or destroyed. Seven people were transported to local hospitals including three with serious injuries. Melvin Hanna, an 81-year-old, was killed when a vehicle was tossed into his home, Hazel said Tuesday morning.

“You often look at a tragedy like this, you often reel a little bit when you look at it and I can honestly say we’ve seen a lot of things on the news, we’ll see places that look like a war zone,” he began. “Frankly, back in the area of damage there are places that look like a war zone.”

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, multiple neighborhoods in the town’s northwest quadrant were still without power.

The Wheatland Acres neighborhood, the Bruns Subdivision, and Fairground Rd. sustained substantial damage. Houses were completely flattened, cars turned over, and power lines were downed.

Emergency responders have blocked off access to those areas as they continue to assess damage. Their goal is to restore power and clear the roads as soon as possible.

Hazel is calling this disaster a wake up call for even better evacuation safety in the future. Celina endured tornados in 2017 and 2011.

The Touvelle St. and Fairground Rd. intersection, which leads to the severe damage in the northwest quadrant is closed off to the public. Only emergency responders and residents who live in that area are allowed through.

Hazel said some roads would be closed until Wednesday.