Torch lit to kick off 41st annual Fort Wayne Senior Games

Over 450 participants have signed up to take part in the 41st annual For Wayne Senior Games and anyone can still sign up to take part. Mayor Henry and the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department helped light the torch kicking off the event Monday at the Community Center.

The event promotes the benefits of remaining active and physically fit. The Senior Games is styled after the Olympics but for those 50 and older. There are over 30 physically and mentally challenging events such as archery, bocce, corn hole and much more. The event has been an annual competition since 1979.

“Our community has embraced it with the continued growth over the years,” Steve McDaniel, Fort Wayne Parks and Rec. Dept, said. “A decade ago we were at 200 to 250 people, now we’re almost to 500. I think that means we have more active older adults in our community.”

Participants and individual event winners will be recognized at the 40th Anniversary Cookout and Awards Friday, June 21 in the Franke Park Pavilion #1.

Registrations are still being accepted two business days prior to remaining events, and each registration costs $2. If interested, contact the Community Center at (260) 427 – 6460 or visit the Fort Wayne Parks and Rec. website.