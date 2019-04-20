Torch Awards highlights integrity of local businesses and students Video

Every year, the Torch Awards recognize individuals and businesses for their exemplary character. The annual Awards are coming up Wednesday.

The event is hosted by the Better Business Bureau Northern Indiana Charitable and Education Foundation.

The awards highlight those that “do the right thing” when it comes to business.

Different categories include distinguished businesses upholding a tradition of trust, bold entrepreneurs embracing core principles, dedicated charities serving with respect and humility, high school/university students exhibiting exemplary character, and dynamic individuals shining as beacons of integrity.

This year a special award will be given out posthumously to Charly Butcher. The Fort Wayne radio icon passed away in August 2018.

Public attendees are welcome and invited.

The Torch Awards will take place on Wednesday, April 24 at the Parkview Mirro Center. The Recognition Luncheon will begin at noon.

WANE 15’s very own Dirk Rowley and Terra Brantley will emcee the event.

Click here for information.