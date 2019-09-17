‘Topping Out’ ceremony held for Credit Adjustments, Inc. HQ in Defiance

A steel beam is hoisted into place as part of a topping out ceremony for Credit Adjustments Inc. in Defiance, Ohio on September 17, 2019

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) A steel beam was put in place as part of a “topping out” ceremony at the new 35,000 square foot headquarters of Credit Adjustments, Inc. in Defiance on Tuesday.

The ceremony marked the completion of steel work for the building which will include a call center. Credit Adjustments, Inc. (CAI) is involved with receivables management. It was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Defiance with call centers also located in Toledo and Manchester, New Hampshire. The company employs over 400 people.

Employees of Credit Adjustments, Inc., watch a topping out ceremony for the company’s new headquarters and call center in Defiance, Ohio on September 19, 2019.

“As we complete the framework that supports our new headquarters, we really wanted our team to be ingrained in the structure. They play a critical role in our success and support our company just like the steel beam that was placed today,” says Lisa Bloomfield, CAI President. “We feel blessed to share this milestone with our team and are so grateful they could leave their mark, forever being a part of our company’s journey.”

According to CAI, the building will be unique among call centers as a two-story workplace with an atrium, training and collaboration spaces, a second-floor balcony and large windows that make the most of natural light and offer views of nearby wooded areas.