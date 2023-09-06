WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Progress continues in the expansion of Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, as the final steel beam was raised Wednesday.

Crews are renovating and expanding the facility, adding 25,700 square feet to the 170,000-square-foot hospital, according to a release on the hospital’s website. The construction will result in a better experience for patients, namely in the surgical center, where there are plans for a larger space to enhance patient privacy and make room for loved ones, along with a renovated operating room to “accommodate more complex cases”, among the detailed plans online.

The beam, covered in signatures of employees and community members, was on display at a ceremony Wednesday.