Topeka residents under Boil Water Advisory

TOPEKA, Ind. (WANE) Residents are being asked to boil their water for the next few days after construction crews hit a water main line.

Town officials announced this advisory Monday afternoon. They continued to say when the water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter it.

The bacteria can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and other symptoms. They would also pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems. If any resident experiences any of the previously written symptoms, they should seek medical attention.

“It is likely residents will need to boil water for the next 3 – 5 days until the problem is fixed,” Stewart Bender, Topeka Town Manager, said.

The boil notice is in effect for the customers: North Main from Roy Street to Town Limits and Lehman Avenue. Officials will announce when the advisory is over after extensive testing is done to make sure the water is safe for residents.