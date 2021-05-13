Top Indiana educator visits newly redesigned preschool at East Noble School Corporation

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana’s top educator stopped by East Noble School Corporation on Thursday to visit a newly redesigned preschool.

Dr. Katie Jenner says the preschool at Avilla Elementary is far beyond anything she’s seen in an early learning center.

“Walking in here it game me cold chills because this is real play based learning. Right now we are in the zoo. We’ve been in the dinosaur area and the community area, but to see the learning come alive for students in incredible,” Jenner said.

Jenner also says that children begin learning at birth and this center will continue to help develop their brains.