Top doc talks shot importance, resources as flu season approaches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As a potentially severe flu season approaches, Allen County’s Health Commissioner took on the topic of flu shots Tuesday, recommending that everyone gets the vaccine. The seasonal flu has gotten more attention than on an average year as people continue to contract COVID-19.

“Nobody knows what flu season is going to be like this year,” Dr. Matthew Sutter told WANE 15. “There have certainly been projections that this could be one of the worse flu seasons ever, certainly taken together with COVID-19, however we don’t know that. If people pay attention to social distancing and masking maybe it will be a less severe flu season.”

It is possible to have both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. According to Sutter, it’s the belief that someone who catches both viruses, will be worse off than those who contract just one or the other.

“Influenza is a serious illness in its own,” Sutter explained. “While it’s not as infectious or dangerous as COVID-19, certainly many people die every year from influenza.”

Because influenza mutates rapidly, getting the precise vaccine takes work. According to Sutter, flu shot makers look at the southern hemisphere to determine what strains of the flu will likely have an impact at home. Despite that, the health commissioner said the vaccines work well with mild adverse effects and rare severe effects.

Sutter recommends checking in with your doctor as a resource for flu shots. Pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS offer flu shots. Most insurance providers cover the total cost of the vaccine. The Allen County Department of Health will also offer flu shots when they are made available. Find more information on the Department of Health website.