FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every year dozens of people fall victim to scammers in northeast Indiana. Scammers are also reinventing the wheel to take advantage of you and your wallet.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana tracks scams reported in the area. The organization also says these scammers are essentially professionals, and it’s becoming easy to fall prey to scams.

The BBB explains it can be easy to become a victim when an offer seems too good to be true, but the threat of losing the deal by not providing a credit card or social security number is greater than the thought of not having the deal or losing the deal. The organization said scammers understand human nature and impulse buying.

The bottom line is scammers know a lot of things, but they don’t know your personal identifying information or account numbers until you give it to them, according to the BBB.

The BBB’s 2022 Scam Tracker Risk Report showed that 18-24-year-olds reported a higher median dollar loss than all other age groups. However, scammers often target older adults.

The BBB also shared that younger adults and children need to be careful because scammers are currently targeting them.

“Some of the ways children are being targeted are things like social media, phone calls, texts, gaming platforms, emails, and phone apps. And so, unfortunately, we’re seeing this happen, but this is the generation that’s grown up with the technology, they’ve seen the technology. They know it best. They know the technology sometimes better than many adults do. So that’s why they’re being targeted for being scammed because the scammers know that they’re vulnerable. You know they’re using these apps and they don’t know if it’s a fake website or not,” said Jan Diaz, vice president, BBB Serving Northern Indiana.

Diaz explains that kids are used to seeing links pop up, but they are the most susceptible because they don’t always question or investigate whether the link or website is fake.

Diaz also shared common characteristics of a scam to help you not to become a victim:

1. Urgency and pressure

Scammers create a sense of urgency, making victims feel they need to act quickly to secure a deal. This urgency often clouds judgment and encourages impulsive actions.

2. Mimicking legitimate entities

Scammers initiate well-known and trusted brands, websites, or services to deceive customers. They often use similar logos, email formats, and website layouts to appear legitimate.

3. Phishing techniques

Many scams involve phishing where scammers attempt to obtain sensitive information, such as login credentials or financial details, by posing as a trustworthy entity through emails, websites, or apps.

4. Too good to be true offers

Scammers attract victims with unbelievably good deals, preying on the desire for significant savings. Consumers are lured by the prospect of getting a high-value item at an exceptionally low price.

5. Alternative payment methods

Scammers may request payment through unconventional methods, such as gift cards or wire transfers, making it difficult for victims to trace or recover their money once the scam is realized.

6. Unsolicited communications

Many scams initiate contact through unsolicited emails, messages, or social media ads. Legitimate businesses usually don’t reach out to customers in such a manner, especially with urgent requests.

7. Lack of information verification

Victims often fall for scams by not double-checking information. Verifying deals, discount codes, and website authenticity can help prevent falling prey to fraudulent schemes.

Along with the financial loss of the scam, the BBB said 47% of victims report losing confidence or peace of mind after being targeted by scammers. Victims also reported feeling emotional distress and the BBB urges family and friends to understand that a person can be victimized by any scam and may need time to recover based on the severity of the circumstances.

BBB: Top 5 scams in northeast Indiana

5. Phishing scams involving government imposters

This scam involves someone texting you that the United States Postal Service has a package at its warehouse, but it can’t be delivered. They’ll ask you to click a link to confirm your information. This includes your bank account. Once you fill out the information, the scammer has that information and can steal your money.

4. Employment scams

Many young people are looking to work from home. This can bring those “too good to be true” job postings. Another part of this scam is the job application itself. Scammers take all the personal information and then sometimes even ask for money for training or equipment. Another variation is the victim being overpaid with a fake check, and the scammer will ask them to wire back the difference.

3. Medicare scams

The BBB says scammers will call and try to confuse senior citizens by telling them they’ll lose their Medicare benefits unless they provide a credit card or social security number immediately. The scammers use threats and scare tactics to cause confusion. The BBB shares the state offers free programs to help with enrollment with Medicare. Safe ways to get correct information and help are 1-800-Medicare, Healthcare.gov, and Medicare.gov.

2. Gift card scams

This scam works by someone being contacted by the scammer with threats of their utilities being shut off or some other scare tactic. The scammer will ask the victim to pay for the bill through gift cards. The BBB says it has seen a 50% surge in fraud reports on the Scam Tracker involving gift cards.

1. Online purchase scam

Scammers will post amazing online deals, but once a payment is made — no product or service is delivered. Sometimes the victim will receive low-quality or counterfeit items, however. The BBB says this scam is prevalent this time of year. Across the country, 31% of all scams reported to the Scam Tracker in 20-22 were online purchase scams. The BBB says 74% of the people targeted by these scams reported losing money.

If you become a victim of a scam or think you may be getting scammed, report it on the BBB’s Scam Tracker. This will also be shared with law enforcement agencies. You can also call your local BBB office for advice.