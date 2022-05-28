ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) –Tom’s Donuts now holds a world record. Hundreds came to Angola Saturday to help make that happen. It’s putting them on the map for a place to grab a good donut.

Guinness World Records says Tom’s Donuts sold more than 8,000 donuts on Saturday to clinch the world record for the most freshly-made donuts sold in eight hours.

“I have been proclaiming us the donut capitol of the world,” Tom’s Donuts’ owner Todd Saylor said.

Tom’s Donuts needed to sell at least 1,700 donuts to set the record and they were able to do that by 8 a.m.

The record may be listed in the next edition of the Guinness World Record book available this fall.