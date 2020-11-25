Tom Casaburo, co-founder of Casa restaurants, dies at 80

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – COVID-19 has claimed the life of one of the founders of the local Casa chain of Italian Restaurants.

According to his son Jim. Tom Casaburo died this week in a Sarasota hospital near his Florida retirement home.

He started his first Fort Wayne restaurant after meeting partner Jimmy D’Angelo in a bar in 1977.

Jim remembers his father as a passionate host.

“He really loved cooking, really loved making food but most of all he loved sharing the dining experience with customers. I mean, he was passionate about that. My mom and dad would sit down with customers on a regular basis and have dinner with them. Some they knew, some they didn’t. His philosophy was once you come into my restaurant, you’re a guest in my home.”

Tom Casaburo was 80.

