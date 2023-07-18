FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In addition to receiving local coverage from WANE 15, the 54th annual Three Rivers Festival (TRF) also earned attention from media outside of the Hoosier State.

During the festival, a PBS station in Toledo, Ohio, filmed the festivities for its own series about discovering the best festivals around the world: “Finding Festivals.”

The series will consist of 13 episodes that also highlight festivals in Cleveland, Ohio; Mount Pleasant, Michigan; and Dublin, Ohio among other locations.

Haylie Robinson, host of “Finding Festivals,” said the station wanted to cover TRF due to some of the festival’s unique aspects.

“It’s unique to the community, and as a festival, it’s actually the longest festival we’re covering in this season: nine days long,” Robinson said. “Most festivals are three to five days.”

Once episodes start airing Sept. 9, they will also be available to stream on PBS’s website, and the series will also become available to PBS stations across the Midwest in spring 2024.