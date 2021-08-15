Tokyo Olympic Silver Medalist competes in Fort Wayne’s Anschütz Open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Olympic Silver Medalist made a stop in Fort Wayne over the weekend.

Lucas Kozeniesky, who won a silver medal in the Mixed Team Air Rifle event in Tokyo, competed in The X Count’s 2nd Annual Anschütz Open on Saturday and Sunday.

“For people who live here in Fort Wayne, The X Count is a great thing to get involved with,” said Kozeniesky. “They have a lot of entry level programs so I would encourage you to come out and try it for sure.”

Kozeniesky, a Colorado native, also finished 6th overall in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event.

The event also included prizes, medals and food trucks. It was held at 5301 Merchandise Dr.

For more information about The X Count click here.

