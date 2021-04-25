‘Together We Are Better and Stronger’ food distribution to be held Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The ‘Together We Are Better and Stronger’ food distribution will be held Sunday afternoon.

Over 25,000 pounds of food and hundreds of household items and supplies will be distributed to families in need.

This is all thanks to collaborative efforts from Human Agricultural Cooperative, Hojo Family Assistance Program, United Way of Allen County, Plowshares Inc., Community Harvest Food Bank, Family and Friends of NWI and a few other organizations.

The distribution will take place at 614 Oxford Street from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., or until all supplies are gone.

Anyone interested in donating to the cause can do so here.