Toddler killed when truck delivering livestock backs over him in LaGrange County

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) A 15-month-old boy died Monday after a truck delivering livestock backed over him.

The incident took place shortly before noon at a farm near Wolcottville.

According to a news release from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, some calves were being delivered to the farm. The driver of the truck carrying the calves turned around in a driveway and pulled up beside a barn. After a short conversation between the driver and the child’s father, the driver backed the truck up. He told police he checked his mirrors before doing so, and as he backed up he hit something.

He stopped to check what he hit and that’s when he found the child who had been backed over lying on the ground.

The child was taken by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital where he died from his injuries.