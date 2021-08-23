Toddler dies after wandering into Bluffton pond

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — A toddler has died after being pulled from a private pond in Bluffton Sunday night.

Police were called just after 7:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of South CR 800 East on a report of a missing 18-month-old girl. The girl was last seen playing in the home when family members realized she was missing, according to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources release.

A family member searching a pond at the home found the toddler in the water. Life-saving measures were started, but the girl was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m., the report said.

The incident is under investigation. No other information was released.