(WANE) – It’s that time of year again when thrill-seekers can brave the cold and take on a family-friendly adventure in northeast Indiana.

Pokagon State Park, located near Angola, features a Toboggan Run in the wintertime with about 90,000 riders every season, according to a release. The refrigerated ride takes you on a quarter-mile drop that lasts 20 to 30 seconds. The top recorded speed is 42 mph.

The season kicked off this weekend with mostly mild weather conditions. The ride operates through Feb. 26, 2023.

Visit the website for hours, fees and guidelines. Be sure to check WANE 15 for the forecast before you head out.