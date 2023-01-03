ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Pokagon Toboggan Run is closed for business Tuesday as officials have cleared the ice and will replace it.

It’s due to how thick the ice became over the last couple of weeks. Ted Bohman, property manager at Pokagon State Park and Trine State Recreation Area, and Hans Franke, Toboggan Supervisor at Pokagon State Park, spent the day pulling up the ice.

Bohman says the ice got up to 2 to 3 inches thick with the rain and ice that has recently hit the area. He says that thick of ice is hard to maintain, so they change it a few times a season.

“This is like our third time we’ll be making ice this year, normally our third time would be late January, and we try to make the ice last as long as possible,” Bohman said. “But we all would rather lay ice down than maintain the ice by hand tools.”

Both Bohman and Franke said the warm up in temperatures Tuesday made it the perfect time to replace the ice.

“It was a lot easier because with the boiler system and mother nature, the ice went from two and a half inches down to an inch, to an inch and a half, which is a lot less weight to throw off the track,” Bohman said.

Bohman said the Toboggan Run Track is built to be able to withstand temperatures above zero, including warmer temperatures as well. Bohman said the track could have still operated with Tuesday’s temperatures because the track is refrigerated.

“When the Toboggan’s been open and people have been riding down, the temperature has been up to you know 65 to 70 degrees and we’ve stayed open because that chiller can keep the ice on there,” Franke said.

“We have held ice up to about 73 degrees during some record warm spells a few years back.” Bohman said.

Officials said they will begin replacing the ice Wednesday and continue through Thursday, depending how long it will take. They expect the Toboggan Run to be back open by the weekend.