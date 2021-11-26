Toboggan Run at Pokagon State Park opens for 83rd season

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — Pokagon State Park’s Toboggan Run opened for its 83rd season on Friday.

“If you just look around everybody has a smile on their face today,” said Ted Bohman, the state park’s property manager. “The fact that, you know, 80 years… you have generations of people who have to bargain… It’s historical.”

The ride lasts about 20 to 30 seconds and features a vertical drop of 90 feet over the course of a quarter mile. The top recorded speed is 42 mph, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The winter attraction draws in about 90,000 riders every season. However, last season because of the COVID-19 there were just 20,000.

“Things are back to normal so we’re excited,” Bowman said. “We’re back to full strength. We have both tracks open. We have a great crowd so far and we’re just ready to go tobogganing for the whole season.”

The concession stand, warming center and fire pit area are also reopen for this season.













Bowman said the Toboggan Run is not only enjoyable for families, but it also helps out the area economically.

“The track brings about $9 million in economic impact to the county each season,” Bowman said. “It’s a huge impact and if you go to into town you’ll see that all the restaurants are filled. The Potawatomi Inn is filled this weekend. Hotels are filled. It’s the biggest economic engine for tourism right now. In the summertime, we have the lakes. You know, in the wintertime we just have the toboggan in the beautiful Pokagon State Park.”

The Toboggan Run will be open on weekends until the end of February from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For information about the cost and ride rules, click here.