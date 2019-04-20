Tobacco age could go up to 21 Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wants to raise the tobacco use age from 18 to 21 nationwide. The move would impact Fort Wayne businesses.

Mike Geise, president of Epic Vapes said he would expect to lose about 15 to 20% in revenue, but he said he liked the idea that the government is taking steps to get people away from nicotine based products. "That is our mission statement is to go ahead and reduce the dependence on nicotine, and if I go out of business as a result of that, great," said Geise.

Geise also said he thinks the bill is targeting the wrong distributors. "I honestly believe there should be some effort made to prohibit gas stations and convenient stores from selling to minors because they're not buying these tobacco products at vape shops."

Tobacco Free Allen County also supports the measure. Executive director Nancy Cripe acknowledged age bans like these don't eliminate the problem entirely, but she believes they are a step in the right direction. "There's no doubt that it's not completely eliminating the problem, but it does make it more difficult in the same way that it makes it more difficult to drink before the age of 21."

Senator Todd Young has called teenage tobacco use a national epidemic. In a recent statement Senator Young said "From 2017-2018 e-cigarette use increased by 78% among high school students."