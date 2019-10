FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Jefferson Pointe … in mid-October.

Crews began constructing the Christmas tree inside the shopping center on Tuesday. Christmas is 71 days away.

Jefferson Pointe regularly lights its artificial tree, commonly dubbed the city’s tallest, in early November during a crowded and festive ceremony. Details for this year’s event have not been announced.

You can see the tree go up LIVE on our Jefferson Pointe webcam.