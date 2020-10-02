‘Tis the season! Darlington Holiday Warehouse set to open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Darlington Holiday Warehouse will open for the holiday season next week – 77 days before Christmas.

The popular Christmas shopping store will open Friday, Oct. 9, at 615 W Coliseum Blvd. Its season will run through Dec. 24.

The store said it has more than 2 million products, from Legos and candles to chocolates and books, available for $1.79 each.

Hours:

M – F: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sun: noon until 5 p.m.

Beginning Oct. 12, the store will be open Mondays through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for vulnerable customers, the store said.

All customers will be required to wear a face covering or shield while inside the store. Children are not required to wear a face covering.