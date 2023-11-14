FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s about time to gear up for the winter season.

When temperatures start to hit 45 degrees, tires start to lose their traction and gripping capabilities, which makes driving in cold conditions dangerous.

Cold weather causes all-season tires to harden up, making it harder to stop.

That’s why experts encourage all vehicle owners to invest in winter tires, which are more pliable and have 50 percent more traction than all-season tires.

As the temperature outside drops, so does tire inflation pressure.

In fact, for every 10 degrees below 45, tires lose one pound per square inch (psi).

Adding an extra three psi to your tires can help offset the effects of those colder temperatures.

According to the National Highway Traffic Administration, in 2021 alone, there were 395 fatal crashes, and an estimated 22,000 injury crashes during the winter season.