Tips to remove snow from your roof

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snow and cold weather aren’t friendly to many things, and that includes your roof.

A local roofing company says now is actually not the time you’ll experience leaks. But they do have some helpful tips so you are prepared if it does happen.

General manager of Bone Dry Roofing Stephen Jones says most roofs are engineered to hold 2 to 3 inches of snow, and even what we saw this week. Though, he says if you can safely remove snow from your roof, it can help you in the future. Jones recommends using a telescopic broom or snow removal device.

State Farm has these additional tips:

Hire a professional

Never work alone , make sure someone is with you if you remove snow

Clear the area, make sure the area is clear around your ladder on the ground

Secure yourself, if possible secure yourself to something sturdy, like a chimney

Use the right tools, Jones says shingles become brittle in the snow and can break easily

Ice dams are the bigger concern when it comes to roofs. According to Bone Dry, ice dams occur when the snow melts on the roof and then the cold weather refreezes it. When those melt, you can have leaks.

“We have quite a few calls coming in right now. But I expect 10 times the amount of calls when everything starts leaking. You know that’s when everything, everything has expanded with the ice right now. Once everything settles back in, all those ice dams, all those icicles all that stuff, when it melts, you know water travels fast. So, water is going to find a way in. And at that point, that’s when we’re going to have a lot more issues than just the snow,” said Jones.

Jones also recommends removing leaves and snow from gutters. The snow and frozen leaves can get too heavy for gutters causing them to fall.

He says as soon as you notice a problem, you should call a professional.

