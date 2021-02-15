Tips to get your car out of the snow, and what to do if that fails

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sometimes you just get your car stuck in the snow. So, what do you do if you’re in that situation? Remember CATS.

The acronym stands for:

C- Clear a path

A- Add traction

T- Tires

S- Straighten your wheels

Clear a path for all your tires. Add some traction to the front and back of the tires, cat litter or sand works. Check the tires to make sure they’re all good. Get back in the car, straighten your wheels, and rock back and forth until you’re unstuck. Make sure you’re only accelerating gently.

Make sure you’re only doing this in a location that is safe. If you are stuck and it’s on a busy road, AAA Auto Group said to remain in your car.

“We encourage you, highly encourage you to stay in your car…you don’t know what’s happening on the roads, you don’t want a car to be skidding into you if you try to get out of the car,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA Auto Group.

It also suggests having an emergency kit that includes:

Cell phone and charger

Food and water

Blankets, gloves and hat

AAA also suggests doing prep work before you even leave your home.

“Even if you do have to drive today or in the next couple of days, before you even get in the car make sure you remove all that ice and snow. Even on top of the car. Because you don’t want that to fall on to you into the windshield and lose your visibility.”

AAA said its call volume is currently high. It encourages motorists who are in the need of assistance to reach it via AAA.com/RoadsideAssistance or on its Mobile App or by texting ‘help’ to 800-222-6424.

AAA assistance is available for anyone, but there is a fee for non-members.