Tips needed to solve emaciated dog cruelty case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is hoping tips from the public can help solve a cruelty cold case from February.

CASE DETAILS:

On February 27, 2019, Animal Care and Control got a call after someone found an emaciated dog in the 1700 block of Franklin Avenue. An officer canvassed the area and wasn't able to find anyone who could identify the dog or its owners.

"We're asking the public if you've seen this dog around that area around that date or even before that date, give us a call. We need information about this dog," Holly Pasquinelli, Community Relations and Education Specialist at FWACC said.

The shelter was able to nurse the dog back to health and it's now doing well.

"It's a great story. When we got him back to our shelter, we were able to get him on a strict food plan and get him back to a healthy weight and after about a month in our care he was adopted," Pasquinelli said.

Still, officials still need to know how the dog became so emaciated.

"Any information at all if you've seen this dog will be helpful. We'll talk to anyone to get to the bottom of this case," Pasquinelli said.

TIPS:

Animal Care & Control

(260) 427-1244

Crime Stoppers

(260) 436-STOP (7867)

