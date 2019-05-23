Tips needed in unsolved animal cruelty case

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is hoping tips from the public can help solve a cruelty cold case from March.

CASE DETAILS:

On March 8, 2019, an emaciated dog was dropped off at the Allen County SPCA on South Hanna Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was called in to investigate. Officers talked to people in that area, but were unable to determine where the dog came from.

Animal Care and Control is asking for any tips that could lead to who allowed this dog to become so emaciated earlier this year.

Once the dog was in FWACC care, she was put on a feeding plan and gained weight to get healthy. She was adopted and is doing great.

Still, officials need to know how and why she got to be in such poor health. Anyone who recognizes this dog should send in tips.

Animal Care and Control is asking for any tips that could lead to who allowed this dog to become so emaciated earlier this year.

TIPS:

Animal Care & Control

(260) 427-1244

Crime Stoppers

(260) 436-STOP (7867)

OTHER CASES THAT NEED PUBLIC TIPS:

Unsolved Cruelty Case #1

Caged puppy found in trash bin

Dog found in crate in Fort Wayne alley