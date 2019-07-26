Tips needed in animal cruelty case, emaciated dog left outside shelter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is asking for help finding who dropped off an emaciated dog outside the Allen County SPCA last December.

This dog was left in a crate outside the Allen County SPCA on December 17, 2018.

On December 17, 2018, a small dog was left inside a crate outside the SPCA after business hours. The staff found the dog the next morning and called Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. The dog was brought to FWACC, where it was examined.

The dog’s hair was extremely matted and it was very emaciated. Because the animal was dropped off, it’s unclear who its owner was or why it became in such poor health.

Animal Care and Control is looking for anyone who might recognize this dog and might be able to help investigators determine where it came from or who dropped it off.

The dog was transferred to a partnering shelter, where it recovered and was adopted.

TIPS:

Animal Care & Control

(260) 427-1244

Crime Stoppers

(260) 436-STOP (7867)

COLD CASE UPDATE:

An emaciated puppy that was brought to the shelter in December is now doing better and has a happy adopted home. But, the shelter is still trying to find out how it became so emaciated.

This puppy is now happy and healthy and has a new adopted home.

The only information the shelter was given was that the puppy was found on Dodge Avenue. An address was not provided. If you’ve seen this dog in that area or know where it may have come from, the shelter is asking that you contact them.