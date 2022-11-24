FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Around the holiday season, many gather together to celebrate. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America wants to make sure you and your family have safe celebrations this holiday season.

Factoring in your loved ones routine during the celebration and holding the celebration early are good options.

“If they normally take a walk in the afternoon, if they normally take a break or eat a snack at a certain time in the afternoon, build in time for that because routine disruptions can really be problematic for individuals with Alzheimer’s can increase confusion potentially increase agitation,” said Communications Director, Chris Schneider.

Consider these tips:

Prepare your loved ones and guests

Factor in loved ones routines

Plan for help

Keep them involved and have a quiet space available

For more on AFA click here.