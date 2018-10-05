Tinsley's accused killer requests different location for trial Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The man accused of killing and sexually assaulting 8-year-old April Tinsley back in 1988 is asking a judge to consider moving his trial away from Allen County.

John D. Miller of Grabill filed a motion Thursday in Allen Superior Court for a change of venue. A judge will rule on the request Dec. 7.

Court records do not say why Miller is making the request. Attorneys must file their reasons will the court by Nov. 21.

The 59-year-old Miller faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted of murder and felony child molesting, according to Indiana Code sentencing guidelines.

Thirty years ago, 8-year-old Tinsley was abducted from her south-central Fort Wayne neighborhood as she walked to a friend's home to pick up an umbrella. The first grader's body was found by a jogger three days later in a ditch along a road in southern DeKalb County. She had been sexually molested, suffocated and dead for at least two days.

According to the affidavit, police approached Miller after a DNA technology company that was working with Fort Wayne Police, narrowed down a suspect to two brothers: Miller and another man. After that early July development, police began surveillance on Miller's mobile home in Grabill and began to analyze his trash.

Police recovered three used condoms from Miller's trash. The DNA pulled from those was used to tie Miller to Tinsley's rape and death.

Miller's trial is set to begin in February.