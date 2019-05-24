TinCaps unveil POW/MIA chair at Parkview Field Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Fort Wayne TinCaps unveiled a POW/MIA Chair at Parkview Field on Friday, May 24, 2019. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Fort Wayne TinCaps unveiled a POW/MIA Chair at Parkview Field on Friday, May 24, 2019. [ + - ] Video Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Fort Wayne TinCaps have unveiled a special chair at Parkview Field dedicated to Prisoners of War and military members Missing in Action.

The TinCaps partnered with the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution-Mary Penrose Wayne Chapter to unveil the POW/MIA Chair on Friday morning. The chair is located on the first-base side of the ballpark at the top of Section 102 on the main concourse.

The POW/MIA Chair is black with an adjoining plaque that reads: "Since World War I, more than 92,000 American soldiers are unaccounted for. This unoccupied seat is dedicated to the memory of those brave men and women and to the sacrifices each made in serving this country. God bless you. God bless America."

TinCaps President Mike Nutter said the chair is in honor of those who allow the freedoms we enjoy.

"We're thankful for the Mary Penrose Wayne Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for assisting us with this project," Nutter said. "We wouldn't be able to provide the entertainment we do at Parkview Field without the sacrifices made by our nation's military. We're indebted to those who've given their lives for our freedom."

A former wife and daughter of a MIA airman were in attendance at the unveiling. Cheryl Walberg's husband, Air Force Pilot Charles Lane Jr., was declared MIA in August of 1967. Their daughter, Joanne McPherson, was only a month old.

"Luckily, in a community like this, patriotism still matters, and we have respect for our armed services here, which is really nice. But it's good to see the POWs and MIAs are still remembered," says Joanne.

"All of our POWs and MIAs are not forgotten. I have other friends who are MIAs also, and this is very important. Especially for the younger generation, to understand what has gone on before them," says Cheryl.

The chair is welded shut, so no one can sit in the seat.

The TinCaps will continue their support of the armed services with their Military Appreciation Night on August 19th.