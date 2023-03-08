FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can help the Fort Wayne TinCaps highlight stories of the Daisies ahead of a game this season honoring the women’s baseball team.

The TinCaps sent out a release asking for help from fans to connect the team with friends and family members of the Fort Wayne Daisies in preparation for the Celebration of Women in Sports Night on June 3, an event that honors and recognizes the former players for their impact and legacy in the game of baseball.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps invite children and grandchildren of Daisies players to share stories, photos, newspaper articles, and anything else historical and unique, according to a release.

Those who have stories to share can fill out this form online, or reach out to the TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager, Brenda Feasby, at 260-407-2809 or feasby@tincaps.com.

During the game that night against the South Bend Cubs, the TinCaps will be wearing jerseys that honor the Daisies.

Former players from the Daisies are expected to attend the celebration, along with other members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL).

Get tickets to the game here.

The Daisies represented Fort Wayne in the AAGPBL from 1945 until the league disbanded in 1954. According to the release, the Daisies finished in first place in the regular season in three consecutive years from 1952 to 1954. The team qualified for the playoffs eight times and reached the championship series four times.