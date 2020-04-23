TinCaps staff faces uncertainty amid pandemic delay

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps season has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial challenges are on the rise as a result, and concern over the ability to support employees is mounting, according to team leadership.

Approximately thirty-five employees make up the TinCaps full-time, benefited staff. The organization relies on the roughly seven month minor league baseball season for nearly 80% of the total yearly revenue. The organization earns its income locally through games at Parkview Field, not through its affiliation with the San Diego Padres.

Team President Mike Nutter said that other minor league baseball organizations have already had to furlough a high percentage of employees. To date, the TinCaps have been able to retain and support all of their full-time positions. Nutter says that he and his team are working through a number of possible scenarios regarding this season, and what they would mean for employee staffing. He fears that it is a matter of time before employees are impacted.

“This breaks my heart, because we’re having tough decisions about incredible people, some that have been here months in the case of the interns and some that have been here twenty years in the case of the Wizards and TinCaps,” said Mike Nutter, President of the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Nutter said that while all positions have been supported thus far, there have already been major impacts felt in terms of expected revenue.

Longtime TinCaps employee, Michael Limmer, said that he finds comfort in knowing that the people making decisions for the team will do so with the best interests of both the team and the staff in mind.

“I have peace of mind based off of we always put staff first. Coworkers, fans. That’s always been the case and continues to be in really difficult times and situations like this,” said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President of Marketing and Promotions.

Apart from the full-time staff, the Fort Wayne TinCaps hire approximately five to six hundred seasonal employees each year, beginning with a job fair in March. Nutter said that the team has been in contact with the seasonal employees and has shared updates that the team has received.

“We’ve reached out to that crew and just said hold tight, as we continue to get more info we will let you know. To date we have not received much, but we just want to let you know that we’re thinking about you and if and when there is a season, we’ll bring you back,” said Nutter.

Nutter asks that fans continue to stay home to help flatten the curve. He said that Parkview Field and the Fort Wayne TinCaps will be waiting for fans when it is safe to return.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps were scheduled to begin their season on April 9, 2020.

