TinCaps set to host 7th annual Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Soon, 24 local schools will be competing in Fort Wayne’s largest baseball stadium at the seventh annual Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Series.

The April and May series features 11 high school matchups and a collegiate showdown between the University of Saint Francis and Indiana Tech. Parkview Sports Medicine is once again underwriting the event to keep participating schools from paying ballpark rental costs. For every $5 ticket sold, the TinCaps say $4 will go back to the schools so the event can function as a fundraiser and an exciting gameday for each school.

“We’re proud to partner with the TinCaps and Parkview Field on this annual event,” said Tommy Schoegler, Director of Parkview Sports Medicine. “Giving back to local schools and forming community partnerships is part of PSM’s identity.”

Similar to a TinCaps game, there will be giveaways, entertainment, and concessions for fans. Players will even get “big league” treatment with their headshots up on Parkview Field’s new HD video board.

As in the past, all Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Series games are scheduled to include live video broadcasts.

2020 Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Series Schedule at Parkview Field

Tuesday, April 21

New Haven vs. Heritage (4:30 p.m.)

Northrop vs. Snider (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 22

Prairie Heights vs. Eastside (4:30 p.m.)

North Side vs. South Side (7 p.m.)

Thursday, April 23

University of Saint Francis vs. Indiana Tech (3:30 p.m.)

Wayne vs. Concordia (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 5

Wabash vs. Southwood (4:30 p.m.)

Manchester vs. Northfield (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 6

Antwerp vs. Wayne Trace (4:30 p.m.)

West Noble vs. Lakeland (7 p.m.)

Thursday, May 7