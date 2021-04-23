TinCaps president optimistic this year about Parkview Field staff return

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As opening day nears, the president of the TinCaps is optimistic that they will be able to bring back Parkview Field employees after many were furloughed last year due to the pandemic.

The team paid as many employees as possible last year, but due to the cancelation of the season, they were unable to maintain the staff. Mike Nutter, president of the TinCaps, said, “I am so proud of our people who were able to go through it.”

Nutter appeared to be relieved over the return of the season, “We’ve been pretty routine based over the years. I joke with friends and loved ones that I live my life by a pocket schedule, and there hasn’t been much certainty over the past year. We are proud that we offered everybody the opportunity to come back and it does feel like we are a lot closer to the end.”

Opening day for the TinCaps is set for Tuesday, May 4th.