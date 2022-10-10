FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With Halloween on the horizon, the Fort Wayne TinCaps have planned some events and promotions that fans and TinCaps Kids Club members can enjoy throughout October.

Fans are invited to visit Parkview Field Oct. 15, when the TinCaps will be hosting a scavenger hunt as part of Downtown Fort Wayne’s Fright Night.

The event will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Parkview Field will have concessions on sale.

“Our baseball season may be over at Parkview Field, but we’re active year-round,” said Brenda Feasby, TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement manager.

One of the promotions the TinCaps have in October offers Kids Club members the chance to trick-or-treat with team mascot Johnny TinCap on Halloween night.

Members must enter to win by Sunday, Oct. 23, and a winner will be announced Oct. 24.

The TinCaps Kids Club is free to join for kids ages 12 and under.

Lastly, the TinCaps currently have an Oktoberfest Beer Sampler for sale, which features 12 different Oktoberfest beers from breweries in Indiana and across the state.

Orders can be placed until Oct. 24, and people can pick up their order at the ballpark Oct. 26.