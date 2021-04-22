TinCaps offer fans chance to be front row for 2021 season with life-size cardboard cutouts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The TinCaps are thrilled to welcome back “real-life fans” to Parkview Field when their 2021 season begins on May 4 and are offering a chance for fans to be front row for every TinCaps game.

The team is offering fans a unique and exclusive opportunity to purchase a life-size cardboard cutout that will be placed in the front row at Parkview Field. Cutouts will be available while supplies last.

These front row seats around the dugouts and bullpens have been deemed a “buffer zone” by Major League Baseball for fan and player safety. The TinCaps said real-life fans will be seated elsewhere around the ballpark. The TinCaps Cutouts offer is $30.

“It’s going to be awesome to have real-life fans back at Parkview Field for Opening Day on May 4,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “And we’re still looking forward to when we’re able to have a fully sold-out ballpark down the road. But for now, this is a fun chance for fans to be seen in the front row at all of our home games that are broadcast on TV and streamed online. We’ve already had some fans with creative ideas to get cutouts for their pet dog, grandparent, or another loved one.”

Fans can upload their photo at TinCaps.com. The team said it will post photos of the cutouts on social media for fans to see. Once the “buffer zone” is lifted, fans will be able to take their life-size cutout home as a keepsake souvenir.

Tickets for the 2021 season are on sale now at TinCapsTickets.com, by calling 260-482-6400 as well as at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

The TinCaps said home games will air on Comcast Network 81 and MiLB.TV.