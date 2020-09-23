TinCaps mascot raising money for breast cancer research

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne TinCaps mascot Johnny TinCap is working to raise money for breast cancer research.

Johnny will compete against South Bend Cubs mascot Stu to see who can raise more money through the American Cancer Society’s “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign.

The stakes: whichever mascot comes up short in their challenge will have to wear the opposing team’s gear for a day with proof shared on social media.

Donations will be counted through Nov. 2.

The American Cancer Society said mammograms have declined by 87 percent since February. The examinations can delay an important diagnosis for women. What’s more, COVID-19 is expected to reduce the American Cancer Society’s ability to fund cancer research by 50 percent in 2020 if current trends continue.

In addition to more than 240,000 women, the ACS notes that thousands of men also are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States every year.