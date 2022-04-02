FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne TinCaps will host an Open House at Parkview Field on Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event is free to the public.

At the Open House, fans can take behind-the-scenes tours of the ballpark. This includes access to exclusive areas such as Parkview Field’s suite level, 400 Club, The Summit, team dugout, and more.

During the Open House, the Sweetwater Fun Zone will be available and free for kids as well. Both The Orchard Team Store and concession stands will be open, with special sales.

In addition, Parkview Field’s Ticket Office also will be open.

Meanwhile, Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market will be taking place simultaneously inside the Lincoln Financial Events Center from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“We’re so glad to be able to host our annual Open House again for the first time in a few years,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “Even though Parkview Field has been open since 2009, it’s always fun for us to welcome in new fans, or sometimes even longtime fans who’ve just never gotten an all-access tour before. And the fact that this is free makes it a terrific option for those looking for something cool and affordable to do during spring break. It’s all another sign that our Opening Day is around the corner.”

The TinCaps begin their new season on the road, Friday, April 8, at Dayton. Opening Day at Parkview Field is set for Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m. against the South Bend Cubs.

That’s the start of a six-game homestand through Easter Sunday, April 17 at 1:05 p.m., when the team is offering a unique brunch promotion in the 400 Club.

Tickets for the 2022 season are available at TinCapsTickets.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

Tickets continue to start at just $7. There’s also still a limited time to lock in season ticket plans and book group outings.

Parkview Field’s Open House is also an opportunity for team-member training.

The TinCaps continue to hire new team members for a variety of positions around the ballpark. Applications are available at TinCapsJobs.com.

The regular season runs through Labor Day.