FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over 100 front office staff members from 18 Minor League Baseball (MiLB) teams flocked to Fort Wayne Wednesday as the Fort Wayne TinCaps hosted the Heartland Seminar.

The two-day seminar brought employees representing teams from High-A, Double-A and Triple-A to Parkview Field to generate ideas and tools to prepare for the 2023 season.

Some of the topics covered included ticket sales, marketing, promotions, corporate partnerships, special events, food and beverage, data analytics and community involvement.

“The ideas shared over these two days will be the building blocks of the fan experience for MiLB teams across the region,” said Michael Limmer, vice president of marketing and promotions for the TinCaps.

The seminar began Wednesday, Oct. 19 and concluded Thursday, Oct. 20.