TinCaps ‘holiday survival packages’ on sale through next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps are working to save the holiday season by offering “Holiday Survival Packages” to fans.

The TinCaps have partnered with locally-based Five Star Distributing to bring fans these special drink offerings. Fans can choose between three options for their survival pack:

12-pack seasonal craft beer sampler ($34.95 plus tax)

Holiday wine trio ($29.95 plus tax)

Six apple dumpling desserts ($18.95 plus tax)

A full list of the craft beers and wines are listed on the TinCaps website.

Fans can place their order at this link until Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. Orders are available at Parkview Field through contact-less curbside pickup on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The TinCaps are also giving fans the chance to be first in line for the 2021 season by purchasing an undated ticket. Fans also have the opportunity to receive a life-size cutout and partner with a local personality to donate to non-profit.