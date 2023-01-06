FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, the Fort Wayne TinCaps announced they are hiring part-time, seasonal positions as Opening Day draws near.

Job perks include an exclusive Team Member Appreciation Picnic and more opportunities for recognition.

“As a team member at Parkview Field, you’ll be appreciated and valued,” said TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager Brenda Feasby. “Hosting thousands of fans every game certainly requires hard work, but we prioritize having fun here as well.

The openings cover nearly two dozen positions, including jobs in the Food & Beverage, General and Specialty Roles departments.

Those who are interested must be 16 years of age or older to apply, but some positions require the applicant to be at least 18 or 21 years old.