TinCaps hiring part-time positions for 2021 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With Opening Day on May 4 quickly approaching, the Fort Wayne TinCaps are hiring part-time employees for the 2021 season.

Positions include: food and beverage, Kids Zone, parking, team store, tickets, video production and more.

The TinCaps said applicants must be at least 16-years-old to apply. Some positions require that applicants be 21 or older in order to obtain a valid Indiana alcohol permit. Applicants under the age of 18 must have a valid work permit and completed parental permission form.

“We’re flexible with people’s schedules,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “So while if someone’s able to work all 60 of our home games, that’s fantastic, but not a requirement.”

The TinCaps, who were recently promoted as a franchise to be the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, open their season at Parkview Field on May 4 against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate). That’s the first of 60 home games for the ’Caps, whose final game of the season at Parkview Field is scheduled for September 12. Game times will be released in the near future.

Anyone interested in applying can fill out an application here.