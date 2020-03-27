TinCaps have record-setting year in contributions to community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The TinCaps are giving back to the community in a big way.

The team contributed $869,966 to the Fort Wayne area community in 2019, a new record for the team, a news release said.

In all, Minor League Baseball teams collectively reported nearly $50 million in cash and in-kind donations to their communities in 2019, according to a report released this week. That is the highest donation total in Minor League Baseball Charities history.

“This shows that our work in Fort Wayne is part of a much larger effort to give back to communities across the country,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter.

One new initiative the TinCaps took in 2019 was hosting a clinic for members of the local Little League Challenger Division, which is an adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.

The team also continued their tradition of hosting a blood drive, bell-ringing for the Salvation Army, hosting kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters at games, auctioning off game-worn jerseys, and through its TinCaps Reading program.

Click here to see Minor League Baseball’s 2019 Community Report and here to learn more about how the TinCaps are committed to the local community.